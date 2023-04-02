The Unexpected, an exhibition of works by emerging wildlife photographer Michael Bonnici Kind, aims to take viewers on a journey to explore the vastness and wilderness of southern Africa.

The exhibition is showing at Marie Gallery5 at Tigné until April 23 and brings together two realities that merge into the cycle of life – “a documentation process of captured moments and movements through stillness and action”.

Proceeds from the exhibition will support the Chipembele Wildlife Education Trust – a Zambian NGO established in 1998 to teach the community around South Luangwa National Park, Zambia, the importance of wildlife and provide knowledge on how to conserve it.

Emerging wildlife photographer Michael Bonnici Kind

The Unexpected is a documentation of sightings from nine months of travel and research the photographer undertook around Southern Africa between 2020-2021.

Bonnici Kind says he produced the photographs after he embarked on a road trip, visiting far-off places and exploring corners of countries not often seen, especially during the COVID pandemic, alone and lucky enough to experience remote and wild areas.

Gossip Tree, 2022

“Following through with this expedition during COVID allowed for spending days in isolation, in off-beaten parts, when not many people were travelling. The photographer considers this to have elevated the documentation process and experience, appreciating the unpredictability and vastness of such a marvellous continent,” says Bonnici Kind.

It is an exploration of seven countries, and 17 national parks, covering just over 37,000km with the great companionship of a Land cruiser named ‘Lucy,’ equipped to handle the journey and be completely self-sufficient in the most deserted places.

A documentation of sightings from nine months of travel

“This wildlife photographic exhibition allows us to enter a world far beyond us, evoke emotion, and witness the unpredictable,” say the organisers.

Fresh Blood

“The captivating beauty of wildlife is that it functions seamlessly without human intervention.

“It is a different world, untouched and unbothered, where animals share their emotions, fears, and life, where we are mere spectators, invited into their world if they allow us to.”

Maria Galea, founder of Marie Gallery5 who is also curating the exhibition, says The Unexpected might challenge the elements of contemporary art we are accustomed to experiencing in a gallery space.

Migration

“The gallery aims to give a platform for photographers to bring their story to life through the lens of an artistic space, which at its core is also a place to bridge shared experiences, stories and narratives to its audiences.

“Through its programme, the gallery aims to support a number of charities, highlighting the need for art to create an impact beyond the gallery walls,” she says.

The solo exhibition The Unexpected curated by Maria Galea is being held at Marie Gallery5 at the newly owned space at The Centre, Tigné, Sliema. It will run until April 23, opening to the public from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. The exhibition is in the support of Chipembele Wildlife Education Trust and is sponsored by S. Rausi Trading and Astral. Printing was done by Intervisions.