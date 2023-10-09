As part of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the St Joseph the Worker parish church of Birkirkara, the St Joseph the Worker Exhibitions Society is organising an exhibition about St Joseph between Friday and October 22.

Entitled The Carpenter of Nazareth, the exhibition is bringing several exhibits, including statues, paintings, feast decorations, flags, publications, photos and other objects, both sacred and profane, under one roof.

Various parishes, churches, religious communities, confraternities, band clubs, societies and individuals are participating.

The exhibition is being held at the St Joseph the Worker parish centre, at No. 71, Bwieraq Street, Birkirkara.

On October 13, Mass will be celebrated at the parish church at 5pm by Mgr Salvino Micallef, who served as the parish’s second parish priest.

He will then bless the exhibition, which will be open every day from 9am to noon and from 4 to 8pm until October 22.

For more details, visit the society’s Facebook page.