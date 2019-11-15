An exhibition celebrating Maltese artis Esprit Barthet (1919-1999), who succeeded with the help of others to start a revolution in vision, ideas and concepts in art, is opening at Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s tomorrow.

President Emeritus Ugo Mifsud Bonnici will inaugurate Esprit Barthet Anniversary Art Exhibition, a retrospective and collection of Barthet works, to invited guests.

The exhibition is divided into 14 sections representing Barthet’s prolific output.

His rooftops, portraits and still life artworks will dominate the collection together, and most particularly, with a representation of ballet dancers painted in small vitreous cubes reflecting and refracting light as referred to by Prof. J. J. Cremona as simulating a ‘stained glass luminosity’.

The exhibition aims to show that Barthet is still living in his works and will never die as long as such heritage is guarded and taken care of with prudence and caution by future generations.

A new book about the artist, titled Esprit Barthet – A Critical Appraisal researched and written by E. V. Borg, will be launched during the inauguration.

Mr Borg considers the book to be his magnum opus. It took him five years to compile the 424-page publication, which includes several articles and essays he wrote about Barthet for the press and magazines, and a catalogue of works.

According to him, Barthet had a formidable personality, cocooned in a steel determination of an overwhelming tenacity towards acquiring excellence in an artistic bravura and virtuosity.

He was acutely sensitive and sensible and his intense and forceful expression, personal and individual was coloured by his eclecticism that gives his art a historical perspective.

The exhibition runs until December 9.