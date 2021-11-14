The Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju Għawdex-Malta 1985 will be holding two exhibitions during the Christmas period.

The first exhibition, to be held at the Gozo Ministry hall between December 17 and January 2, will feature cribs by children from various schools.

Also on display will be old Christmas cards and artistic works executed by society members.

The second exhibition will feature works by established artists. The exhibits will be on display at St Augustine convent in Victoria.

The opening will take place on December 18, after the 6pm mass. A concert by the children’s choir of the Chorus Urbanus will be held at 7pm.

Anyone interested may contact any member of Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju Għawdex-Malta 1985 or visit their site on Facebook.

The society’s secretary, Alvin Scicluna, says the society is recognised as Malta’s representative at the Universalis Foederatio Praesepistica (World Federation of Friends of Cribs).

Society member Carmen Camilleri was in fact recently elected secretary of this worldwide organisation.

Apart that, from time to time, the society is invited to take part in international seminars and conferences.

Since its formation, the society organises various courses in crib building. It welcomes everyone and all kinds of ideas.

A seminar is held in a different parish annually. This year, it was held in Nadur and was deemed a success.