111 Art Gallery is hosting Rhapsody-in-Pain, an exhibition of digital abstracts combined with pen-and-ink figures by artist Ġorġ Mallia, until March 20.

Each of the limited edition mood pieces have abstract backgrounds that mirror an emotional condition. They are made more poignant by means of pen-and-ink figures that complement the atmosphere created by the digital backdrops.

The exhibition is being held at 111 Art Gallery, Triq Il-Ġnien, Ta’ Xbiex, until March 20. For more information, visit https://111art.gallery or the event’s Facebook page.