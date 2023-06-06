Exient has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Christa Agius as Chief Operating Officer.

Agius previously served with distinction as the studio’s product director, helping to deliver many key releases and game updates since joining in 2021.

As COO, Agius will be responsible for building out Exient’s capabilities as it continues to support both first-party games and third party collaborations with other publishers and platforms.

Agius will also oversee recruitment of the programmer talent required to deliver on exciting projects scheduled for 2023 and beyond, reinforcing the studio’s status as the go-to mobile partner for IP owners in games and entertainment.

In addition to her new role at Exient, Agius will continue to promote diversity and equality, both within the studio and within the wider games industry, as part of her responsibilities as a Women in Games Ambassador.

Exient has experienced huge success with self-published titles such as Lemmings, as well as providing its expertise on a work-for-hire basis on market-leading IP including FIFA, Angry Birds, F1 and more.

“We’re delighted to promote Christa to the position of COO,” said Julian Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Exient. “Christa has been instrumental to the success of Exient since joining the team and will play a hugely important role as we expand our development and content pipeline capabilities further, both for our own titles and as we support our partners in their own mobile games success.”

