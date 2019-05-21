After having worked and lived abroad for more than 40 years, I had been looking forward to returning to Malta to spend my retirement here. In 2013, after having restored an old house in the old village core of St Julian’s, I came back.

I longed for the Malta of pleasant social life, family connections, Sunday Masses and friendly neighbours.

We know that nostalgia tends to pull a coloured shade over our eyes, and we all only seem to remember the good parts of when we were growing up, studying, playing sports and socialising. Sliema and the University in the 1960s were a very nice place to grow up. It was a Maltese neighbourhood with a sprinkling of foreign residents and tourists in the Paceville area.

Coming back, I realised that Sliema had already lost its charm by 2010 and 2011. Too many hotels had sprung up and too many homes had been torn down, and many more were abandoned.

I chose to live in St Julian’s because its old part was still very much a Maltese village. Neighbours were friendly, the houses were old and it had a long history. It was also very close to the sea, the promenade and the tourist area in Paceville with its restaurants and commercial outlets.

After moving in, I found that all the above proved to be true and we have been enjoying our restored house and garden for the past five years. But we noticed how many other areas in Malta had begun to suffer deterioration and loss of local population because of the heavy influx of foreign workers, speculative construction and the phallic tendencies of our macho developers, flushed with legal and illegal sources of capital to build higher and higher buildings.

Whereas construction and growing populations bring a lot of good things with them, such as economic growth, jobs and variety of entertainment and restaurants, rapid growth such as the one Malta has experienced in the last five years needs strong planning and fair and energetic regulation.

Sadly, our government seems to be completely in the hands and pockets of these hungry developers, as are our so-called independent regulators.

Our government does not protect us, the Maltese electorate. It has abandoned us. The man in the street – you and me – living in any village and town in Malta, has been abandoned by his own government. Whether it is because the government and individual ministers are crooked, bribed or misguided, fooled or misled by the lobbies of the local and foreign government-led investors or by the money that is being laundered through Malta, it does not matter. What matters to us Maltese citizens, who find themselves overwhelmed by the influx of foreigners flushed with money or slave labourers needing cheap lodging, is that our government has abandoned us.

Joseph Muscat appears to have instructed his Cabinet and the public bodies like the planning, heritage and environment authorities to ignore the interests of the citizens who want gradual and manageable change. He pushes to bring down the Maltese way of life, the village cores and the skylines we all were brought up with.

His aim is to create a dream world, a Dubai or Singapore-like place full of tall chicken-coops – such as Tigné Point, Qawra, Paceville and Smart City – in as short a timeline as possible.

We, the normal citizens in Malta – we who have the right to vote because we are citizens – are the ones to decide what sort of way of life we want for ourselves and our children.

Do we want our children and grandchildren to live in two-storey houses of Maltese stone with wooden balconies and small gardens or backyards in villages and towns that have local camaraderie and affection?

Or do we want them to live in high-rise blocks of square, low-ceilinged flats built with non-vibrated concrete that will last for 30 to 40 years at best? They would live with no gardens or yards but with small balconies looking over the neighbour’s air-conditioning outlet or water tanks on the roof with long shadows cast by the nearest high-rise monster threatening to collapse when they reach 30 or 40 years of age.

Unlike cancer, from which there is no cure, thistype of cancer called uncontrolled development can be stopped

Will the children grow up without friends who speak Maltese, schools that can no longer teach in Maltese, without gardens or yards to play in, without neighbours they can trust? Instead, they have to be driven to school, locked in their houses day and night, fearful of robberies and with streets littered with plastic bags of all colours full of rubbish put out at all times of day and night attracting vermin.

Do they want to live in Dubai-like housing estates built badly by slave-labour imported from Bangladesh, Turkey of other non-regulated, non-EU countries?

No; enough is enough. It’s time to stop this rush to end Malteseness. Wake up, Joseph! Smell the coffee!

Had the growth of buildings been kept within the areas designated for development, then there is nothing wrong with crowding these areas with higher buildings and many commercial outlets and offices.

This is how most cities, whether in Oslo, Brussels and London, are organised.

They designate areas where development can take place and retain the older, residential areas for local and foreign owned-homes, allowing restoration and modernisation or replacement within the heights of the area and the styles of the area.

Families are forced to leave these areas either through their greed – succumbing to speculative offers for the destruction of their houses – or because their house is destroyed by the cowboy-like demolition techniques of our gangster demolition crews from Bangladesh or Turkey.

Or even because of noise, dust, vibrations, a high block of flats overlooking their home, shadow from high-rise buildings, or intrusion of Airbnb tourists. In our case, there are more and more people in Urban Conservation Areas – UCAs – who are forced to leave their homes because of the speculative encroachment of commercial, entertainment or touristic projects within these residential and protected areas.

In the case of old St Julian’s, we have four recent PA applications that attempt to bring Paceville, which is properly intended to be a commercial, touristic and high-rise area, outside its boundaries.

These PA applications are aiming to bring the plans for Paceville where they do not belong, namely in the Urban Conservation Area of the old village core with its Maltese streetscapes.

The borders of Paceville end at the top of the hill by the Hilton, Wembley garage roundabout and above Spinola Palace. Please, Mr Government, instruct Johan Buttigieg to keep to the PA decision about these boundaries.

Other villages that have natural resources like beaches and tourist attractions are looking on and thinking, “When St Julian’s falls, then it will be our turn. When will this cancer spreading across all of Malta stop?”

Unlike cancer, from which there is no cure, this type of cancer called uncontrolled development can be stopped. It is simply a matter of policy. It is a cancer that can be stopped by one person, and his name is Joseph Muscat. If he does not stop it, he is stoking the cancer to spread.

John Vassallo is a former ambassador of Malta to the EU.