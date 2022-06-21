Exiles exacted sweet revenge over Marsaskala to send the southseasiders to the First Division. On Tuesday, they shook off the bold challenge of their rivals to finally steer clear on a 5-4 victory which matured in the last session.

Although it was a low-scoring affair, the crowd at Tal-Qroqq savoured the fighting spirit of both teams, as Exiles earned a place in the Premier Division at the expense of Marsascala to reverse last year’s fortunes.

A cautious start had both teams looking blunt when in possession. It was all square at the end of the opening quarter which produced little excitement.

