Former Inter Milan and Lazio midfielder Dejan Stankovic has been hired as Sampdoria coach, Serie A’s bottom side announced on Thursday.

Stankovic takes over from Marco Giampaolo, who was sacked on Sunday after six losses and two draws so far this season.

The 44-year-old Stankovic resigned from his post as Red Star Belgrade coach after they failed to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

