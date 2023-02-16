Former Inter Milan owner Erick Thohir was named Indonesia’s football association chief on Thursday, the organisation said, several months after one of the worst stadium disasters in the sport’s history.

The 52-year-old is Indonesia’s minister of state-owned enterprises and one of the most influential figures in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

He ran President Joko Widodo’s 2019 re-election campaign, serves as Indonesian Olympic Committee chief and once owned European football juggernaut Inter Milan and DC United in the United States. His brother Garibaldi is one of Indonesia’s youngest billionaires.

He secured the majority of votes at an association meeting in capital Jakarta, it said in a statement.

