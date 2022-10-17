Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra’s court case for allegedly making homophobic insults was on Monday adjourned until December 15.

Evra, 41, who retired from playing three years ago after also winning 81 caps for France, faced charges brought by two charities “for public insults towards a group of people based on their sexual orientation”.

On Monday, the court granted the adjournment request of Evra’s lawyer Jerome Boursican who argued he had been appointed “recently” and learned of the elements of the case a few days before the hearing.

