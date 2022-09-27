Former Nigeria and Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel announced his retirement after a long and decorated career on Tuesday, saying “all good things must come to an end”.

“I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the human it has helped shape,” the 35-year-old posted on his Instagram account.

Among his many achievements was helping Chelsea to their first Champions League title in 2012.

And his former club were quick to pay tribute to the player who joined them “as a fresh-faced 19-year-old”.

In a decade of service, he clocked up 372 appearances in a Chelsea shirt, winning the Champions League, two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Europa League and two League Cups.

