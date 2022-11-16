Former Premier League and Norway striker John Carew was Wednesday sentenced to 14 months in prison for tax evasion and ordered to pay a fine by Oslo’s district court.

The 43-year-old was found guilty of failing to report taxable income of 12.8 million kroner ($1.29 million) and assets of 307 million kroner ($31 million) during 2014-2019.

In addition to the jail sentence, he was ordered to pay a fine of 540,000 kroner ($54,370).

Carew, who played for Aston Villa, Valencia and Lyon among other European clubs, had pleaded guilty to the charges.

He had told Norwegian tax authorities that he was living in Britain during the period in question and was therefore not required to pay tax in the Scandinavian country.

