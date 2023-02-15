The suspended CEO of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra appears to have ventured into real estate months after being charged with tampering with evidence in a sexual harassment case.

Sigmund Mifsud, who is currently suspended on half-pay from his role in the national orchestra, appeared in a Facebook advert for Frank Salt Real Estate on Wednesday.

Appearing in a photograph smiling and with his hands crossed over his chest, the ad welcomes Mifsud as having joined the company as a property sales consultant at its St Paul’s Bay branch.

In November last year, Mifsud was charged in court for attempting to tamper with evidence in a sexual harassment case that has rocked the MPO.

Allegedly, Mifsud summoned all orchestra employees to a meeting and told them not to speak up about the harassment scandal or they would be deemed complicit.

A 31-year-old man from Gozo, whose name was banned from publication by the court admitted to sexually harassing a female member of the orchestra who had resigned from the excessive stress that the abuse caused her and who outlined in her resignation letter that her verbal reports on the matter had been ignored by orchestra leadership.

Voice messages that have been presented by the police in court allegedly show that Mifsud and the perpetrator of the abuse trying to turn the case against the victim.

Police inspector Gabriel Micallef testified that the recording allegedly had Mifsud saying that their job is now “to instigate people against her”.

Mifsud has denied the charges in court and has pleaded not guilty.

Following Mifsud’s arraignment, the Culture Ministry announced that Mifsud is suspended on half-pay pending the outcome of the criminal case. Pjazza Teatru Rjal CEO Chris Muscat has taken over as acting CEO of the MPO while retaining his job at Pjazza Teatru Rjal.