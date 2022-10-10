Exorcist Fr Elija Vella has died, the Order of Friars Minor Conventual announced on Monday afternoon.

His death was announced on Facebook, with tributes immediately pouring in.

"We have lost a pillar of the community," one social media user said, while others recalled his charismatic and quiet nature.

Joining the online tributes, St Paul's Bay Marija Addolorata parish said the locality's 6pm mass on Monday will be offered for the repose of his soul.