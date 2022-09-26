I have questions; having lived here for only three years, I don’t have the answers. Since I can’t vote, I kindly ask you to answer them.

I have been taught that if the system doesn’t work properly, citizens should demand it be fixed. If they aren’t, why not replace the politicians?

According to what I hear and read, people believe that foreigners are the root of all evil in Malta. Last time I looked, contractors, developers, MPs, the Planning Authority, the police and ministers all are Maltese.

Since I don’t drive, why am I blamed for traffic congestion? When we moved here, my wife and I decided not to add to the congestion, so we use buses. And why are the streets and pavements often in such bad shape? Why is it that all responsibility for cleanliness ends at each person’s doorstep? And don’t tell me it’s those pesky foreigners. Shouldn’t all people take responsibility for their actions?

Why is transparency a bad word in Malta? Everything’s a secret. If there is a document available that answers a question, why hide it? Where is freedom of information?

Why do contractors fail at protecting their workers? And residents around the construction? Why are contractors not held responsible? It’s appalling that a contractor can supposedly tell a worker to wear protective gear but cannot make him do so. And when a construction project kills someone, the contractor/architect gets just a slap on the wrist. The way that workers keep falling off construction sites, contractors should provide parachutes to their workers. Wouldn’t a railing on each construction floor make sense?

Why does the government insist on cutting down trees? One minister said he cut down an old tree in Attard because people run into it. Why doesn’t he get the government to administer DUI tests for people who run into trees, light poles and house walls? Isn’t it the government’s duty to protect the people, from each other, not trees?

When do the police begin a criminal investigation? When do they end it? Why don’t we know the answer to either? Why is it that we rarely hear about results of investigations, if completed?

Why do so many people work for the government? Isn’t this a case of the tail wagging the dog? Or is it about the votes?

People complain that justice is slow or denied. Maltese law evolved from Great Britain. But even they evolved from their own past. Are trials inconvenient to sitting politicians and other big wheels?

Does the government do anything for the betterment of the country? Or is it just for votes? - Alan Zelt

Malta has many laws but little enforcement. Why is that? If you pass a law, why not enforce it? Criminal acts, traffic violations, e-scooters? You name it, Malta doesn’t enforce it, save for parking violations.

The government talks about the environment but the PA and Infrastructure Malta destroy it every day. How many times will the government talk about a new plan for the environment, without implementing the first one? Why is the government incapable of implementing a real plan to fix the environment? Or that they dazzle the public with “plans” for a metro and a tunnel?

Speaking of the PA: they do no planning. Why aren’t the local councils involved in planning within their jurisdiction?

The high cost of food? The government destroys farmland with impunity. And, with it, the environment.

Architects should be embarrassed by the mediocre quality of their work for apartments and business. The Building and Construction Authority launched its campaign to jawbone the role of energy. Why not just do it? Why talk about it? Why can’t they take off their sunglasses when they walk about? Malta and Estonia are neck and neck in new construction within the EU. When it comes to quality construction, the Estonians win, hands-down.

Why is the education system in Malta failing? There are examples of good systems throughout the EU. Why does Malta appoint ministers that are not fit for the job of education minister? Your children are telling you they want out of Malta. Isn’t that enough of a clue that major change is needed?

Does the government do anything for the betterment of the country? Or is it just for votes?

Do the English language newspapers in Malta need a comments section after most articles and opinion pieces? Can you name a single article that didn’t cause comments that have nothing to do with the topic at hand? My party is better than your party. My politicians are less corrupt than yours. Really? If you think what you say is important, take the time to write a letter to the editor.

Alan Zelt, a former entrepreneur, is an expat living in Malta. He writes a photo blog for friends around the world extolling the beauty of Malta (https://MaltabyZelt.home.blog).