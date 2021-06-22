Expats living and working in Malta have yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because of delays with issuing their identity documents.

Expats who spoke to Times of Malta last month said that, although eligible for the vaccine, they were unable to register because Identity Malta has yet to finalise their identity or residency documentation.

Over a month later, the issue remains unresolved for João Mourato and his wife, both eager to get inoculated. They have been living and working here for months, having moved to the island to work for a local company.

After an appointment with Identity Malta earlier this month, Mourato was hopeful he would soon be able to get vaccinated. But his expectations were soon dashed as he again faced more red tape.

“All my documents were accepted and my application for the ID card processed,” he said.

I was also told the card could take weeks to arrive. My wife and I feel stuck once again!

“I even have a temporary document that includes my ID number while my card is issued but the 145 [helpline] and COVID-19 e-mail refuse to accept my application,” Mourato added.

He was later told that he can only apply with the document number which comes with the card.

He said that although other expats were allowed to sign up using the temporary documents, this was not the case for everyone and others were, like him, also struggling to get the jab.

Questions sent to the Health Ministry on the matter remained unanswered.

Health sources had told Times of Malta that the authorities were being extra cautious when administering vaccines not to have people abusing the system by travelling to the country simply to get the coronavirus jab.