Robert Abela on Sunday issued a strong pre-election war cry, warning that opposing forces will try to destroy the Labour movement.

Addressing a political activity in Mqabba, the Prime Minister said the “forces” out to destroy Labour will find a united, compact and focused movement, geared towards doing more good for the country.

Abela confirmed he will be running on the fifth district, saying he took the decision to do so as a personal guarantee to people that the government will keep on building on efforts to improve a region that was forgotten by Nationalist administrations.

The prime minister did not drop any hints about the election date, merely saying that it is no more than four months away.

He said both parties will be heading into the election on an equal footing.

Abela said the Labour movement needs to keep on working daily to win the people’s trust.

“We understand that some people want to send us a message. Speak to us. Tell us how we can help you more. We can continue reforming this country by listening to people,” Abela said to cheers.

He vowed the movement will remain “humble but proud”.

“People know where they stand with us. The country wants to be led forward, not backwards. Join us. Your country has a beautiful future.

"We must work towards it together. Every single one of us. Join us, so the movement can keep on doing good for people. No one can stop us from reaching our aspirations,” Abela said.

The prime minister slammed the Opposition’s criticism that the tax refunds and cheques are a mere election gimmick.

He said under the PN government’s, people had come to expect bigger bills, whereas under Labour they can expect bigger cheques.

Abela said the government would not shy away from investing in families and businesses.

The €70 million in tax refunds and cheques was a clear example of this, he said.

“The €70 million is not just about the present, but the future. We did not take something back in return for this money. Prices of essential products have gone up as a result of the pandemic.

"It is a global challenge. We do not shy away from challenges. We have learnt how to turn every challenge into an opportunity”, Abela said.

The prime minister hammered home how Malta had been sheltered from rising energy and fuel prices thanks to direct intervention by the government.

This intervention was saving people from a €500 annual rise in their energy bills, Abela said.

He said Opposition leader Bernard Grech wants to take the country “back to the times of Tonio Fenech”.

Fenech recently criticised the €70 million cash injection as a “vote-buying" exercise.

Abela said a PN government would increase energy tariffs, just like it had done when Fenech was finance minister.