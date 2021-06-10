Energised by his vibrant young team, England manager Gareth Southgate heads into Euro 2020 harbouring genuine hopes of ending his country’s 55-year wait to win a major tournament.

Southgate has overseen an impressive youth revolution since taking charge of England in 2016 and the delayed European Championship could be the perfect time for his labours to bear fruit.

With an average age of 25 years and three months, England will go into the tournament with one of the youngest squads.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta