This new season gives teams the chance to stake their claim in the highest level of professional football in Malta. And with 14 teams fighting to avoid relegation to the Challenge League, bookies are having a field day. The combination of public expectations, past statistics, and vigs have made the odds on the betting sites so competitive that punters are already placing wagers. To save time on extensive research, the reviews on ultrasportsbet.com could be checked for the best deals. Bookies are constantly changing their predictions as the matches ensue, eager to ensure that punters get the best bets. So, which teams have the upper hand?

The Top Contenders

Each league has teams that seem to win at every turn. And the Maltese Premier League is no different. Already, the teams below seem to have the best winning chances:

1. Ħamrun Spartans

This team has made its mark in the league with nine wins, 11 runners-up titles, and 13 third-place titles. In recent years, it has caught its competition by surprise by winning the league in two seasons. Its wins in 2020-2021 and 2022-2023 were only interrupted once in 2021-2022 by Hibernians, who are also a force to reckon with. But while the team has yet to score the elusive successive wins, its determination is unwavering.

In the 2022-2023 season, Ħamrun had a 19-point lead and only lost once in the 26 matches. Most of this success is owed to them playing on home soil, and the season ended with the team bagging 69 points after 22 wins, 3 draws, and one loss. The team seems adamant about replicating such a lead in the new season. As of October 24, 2023, the team had played five games, four of which had ended in a win and one which had resulted in a draw, giving it 13 points. This early lead has made it a favourite among fans and bookies.

2. Floriana

While Ħamrun is busy making its mark in the Maltese Premier League, Floriana is already a household name due to its impressive wins over the decades. To date, the team has 26 wins, 13 runner-up positions, and 11 third-place titles. It ranks high in the league, with its latest win being in the 2019-2020 season. Before that, the team had last won in the 1992-1993 season. It now seems ready to make a comeback two decades later.

Many bookies think the team has a chance of bagging first place yet again. After all, it finished second in 2021-2022. However, its 2022-2023 performance was dismal, resulting in 7th position after 10 wins, 7 draws, and 9 losses, which left it with 37 points. The need to up its rankings is evident in the new season as the team now boasts 13 points with 4 wins and one draw. The team remains undefeated and has taken on a coordinated yet aggressive attack style that has worked in its favour.

3. Valletta

This team comes in at 5th position in the current league with 2 wins, 2 draws, and one loss, giving it 8 points. While this has not been the best start, bookies and fans believe that this team has a chance of bagging the win. After all, it would not be the first time that Valletta has surprised its fans. In its years in the league, it has garnered 25 wins, 17 runner-up positions, and 20 third position titles. Its last win was in 2018-2019. Before that, it had won the 2017-2018, 2015-2016, 2013-2014, 2011-2012, and 2010-2011 seasons. Scoring another win would thus not be a challenge, and its slow start has not dulled support from its fans.

The teams below also have a fair winning chance based on their current forms:

Birkirkara : This team has won the league four times, gotten to second place nine times, and achieved third place ten times. And this season, it shows signs of recovering from its slow start and could make it to the top.

: This team has won the league four times, gotten to second place nine times, and achieved third place ten times. And this season, it shows signs of recovering from its slow start and could make it to the top. Marsaxlokk : With one loss, one draw, and three wins, this team ranks third as of the third week of October with ten points. This season could be the chance it needs to increase its league winnings from one to two.

: With one loss, one draw, and three wins, this team ranks third as of the third week of October with ten points. This season could be the chance it needs to increase its league winnings from one to two. Hibernians: The last time this team won was in the 2021-2022 season after its 2016-2017 win. This season could be the chance it needs to score another win if it can up its defence, as it has already conceded three games.

Many bookies have spread their odds to cover most of these contenders.

Placing the Bet

The league is still in its early stages, and most punters agree that it is too early to call. However, you can increase your chances of making the best wager by doing the following:

Read the statistics : In football, the past is often a good predictor of the future. Use this data to make your decisions.

: In football, the past is often a good predictor of the future. Use this data to make your decisions. Follow the news : Keeping an eye on goings-on helps you pounce on opportunities as they arise, e.g., injuries, lineup changes, and

: Keeping an eye on goings-on helps you pounce on opportunities as they arise, e.g., injuries, lineup changes, and Make reasonable wagers: Distribute your wager amounts to help you bet what you can afford without using it all in one place.

Most importantly, make objective decisions. It’s easy to become subjective when backing a team you love or are biased against. Doing this reduces your chances of making the best data-informed decision.