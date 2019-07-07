A Malta-registered expedition superyacht strong enough to sail in the polar region is visiting Malta.

The Scenic Eclipse was built to an environmentally-friendly design with state of the art engineering and innovation.

The 166-metre long vessel features a submarine for guests who wish to explore the underwater world and two helicopters to be able to visit areas that are not usually accessible.

Minister for Transport Ian Borg welcomed the fact that the vessel has been registered in Malta.

"The Maltese flag is synonymous with quality, reputation and confidence and these three pillars have enabled our country to register almost 800 superyachts. Our commitment to continue striving for a high-quality service does not diminish with each success – on the contrary such results show us that there is much more that we can and will achieve in the maritime sector,” the minister said.