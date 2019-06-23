A young man who was arrested earlier this month over theft was back in court on Monday after a Rolex watch found in his possession linked him to another burglary.

Valdas Martinaitis, a 28-year old Lithuanian, pleaded not guilty to conspiring to steal and aggravated theft from a Sliema apartment last November.

It was a Rolex watch found in his possession, reported stolen in that burglary, that landed the man with the fresh theft charges.

He was already in custody over earlier charges linking him to criminal conspiracy, money-laundering and theft.

While not making any request for bail, defence lawyer Edward Gatt pointed out that the personal details listed on the charge sheet, referring to Levan Mamardsashvili, a 24-year old Georgian national, who was not his client.

However, prosecuting Inspector Joseph Mercieca rebutted that the personal documents found in the man’s possession had long been out of circulation, a fact confirmed by foreign authorities.

Moreover, a number of documents relating to financial transactions were found on the man’s mobile phone under the name Mamardashvili, with the phone number matching the one used by the accused.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella remanded the man in custody.