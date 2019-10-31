One-hour live shows presenting a sophisticated and thought-provoking insight into the world of the Victorian Séance are being held at the Corradino Old Military Prison, several times daily from today till Sunday.

Dr Thomas Charles Craig: Séance is an interactive, theatrical experience that blends historical fact, psychological illusion, misdirection and history into a seamless and supernatural audience adventure.

The unique blend of audience participation, multimedia projection and storytelling make for an evening that will urge even the most cynical of non-believers to question the validity of their beliefs.

The show will be held at the Sergeant’s Mess, Old Military Prison, Telgħa ta’ Ras Ħanżir, Corradino, daily starting today until Sunday at 7.30pm, 9pm and 10.30pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.maltaseance.com.