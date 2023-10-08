Athletes at the start line of next year’s La Valette Marathon will be competing in a running event like no other.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore the picturesque landscapes, rich history, and the captivating Mediterranean coastline of the Maltese islands.

Athletes taking part in the race are set to be enchanted by the La Valette Marathon’s scenic route, a visual feast that will leave you in awe.

The race takes athletes on a mesmerizing journey alongside the Mediterranean Sea, ensuring its breathtaking beauty is always on their left.

Participants will discover the charm of Malta as they run through historic streets and past iconic landmarks, all while enjoying the island’s pleasant weather.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com