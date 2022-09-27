Ahead of hosting their Open Weekend this October, the team behind Simblija Care Home discusses the secret behind the care home’s popularity and success among Malta’s elderly community.

Choosing the right care home for a parent or elderly relative can be an emotional and challenging time for anyone. Not only are there an array of factors to consider when searching for the best quality of care available, but oftentimes it’s an entirely new process for most people. This can make any decision feel confusing and downright overwhelming. Naturally, you want the very best for your loved one. However, you might not necessarily know where to turn to for guidance and support to make the right decision based on their specific needs and preferences.

Since opening our doors in 2015, the team at Simblija has helped many families ease into this new journey with confidence, providing people with the peace of mind that comes from knowing their loved ones now belong to a caring and fulfilling community where the best quality of care is available around the clock.

Simblija Care Home’s popularity among the elderly community as well as our reputation for excellence is no fluke. The home forms part of AX Care, the specialist retirement and healthcare operator spearheaded by the illustrious AX Group. Drawing from close to 50 years of being at the forefront of local development, construction, and hospitality, the group launched AX Care to be an entirely new healthcare concept in Malta, one that provides a range of premium retirement solutions and facilities within its “village within a village” residential complex in Naxxar, which is also home to the Hilltop Gardens retirement community and physio- and hydro-therapy clinic Revive. Throughout the premises, everything required is a leisurely stroll away. Here one may find beautiful, landscaped gardens, a superb restaurant, an intimate chapel, indoor and outdoor pools, hair and beauty salons, an extensive fitness centre, a grocery shop, and more.

As part of the Simblija community, residents can look forward to enjoying the very best that life has to offer with professional support tailored to their needs. Fully accredited caregivers bring dignity, compassion, and respect to a wide range of health and medical considerations, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Dementia, and physical rehabilitation, among other health issues.

Inside and out, our premises have been beautifully and practically designed to offer residents convenience and comfort. From the generously-sized accommodation and relaxing landscaped gardens to the inspiring Water Chapel and an engaging calendar of activities and events taking place every week, each aspect of life within the community has been configured to stimulate residents’ minds, bodies, and spirits.

The Simblija Care Home Open Weekend, which will take place between 9am and 1pm on October 22, 23, is purposefully designed to welcome newcomers so one can experience Simblija’s homely community atmosphere for themselves. Through guided tours, our care teams shall show you around our premises, providing an opportunity to meet members of the care team who will be more than happy to provide medical advice and answer any questions and concerns.

A number of events and activities will also be taking place throughout the weekend. Visitors can enjoy free blood pressure monitoring tests and isometric strength tests from Simblija’s qualified care and physio teams. The kitchen staff will be serving up a variety of healthy food options and refreshments for everyone, while Tikka Banda and veteran singer Julie James will put on musical performances.

Potential residents will also be able to take advantage of special discounted rates on long-term care plans, only available during the open weekend. As you begin the process of finding the right care home for your loved one, it’s never been a better time to experience everything that Simblija Care Home has to offer first-hand.

Any questions or concerns may be discussed during the open weekend on a one-to-one basis alternatively one may contact the care home directly on +356 2235 1000 where one of their personnel would be more than ready to answer any questions or concerns raised.