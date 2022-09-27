Defending champions Birkirkara will be braced for another stern test as they will face Mġarr United in the second week of the Assikura Women’s League.

The Stripes are at the back of a thrilling 1-1 draw against Swieqi United which launched this year’s new-look women’s championship.

Birkirkara lifted last season’s title for the 10th time and they start in pole to retain the championship.

