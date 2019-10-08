Fans of Metallican have an opportunity to watch recordings of the group performing with San Francisco Symphony exclusively at the Eden Cinemas, Paceville, tomorrow at 8.50pm and on Sunday at 6.20pm. The two shows, recorded on September 6 and 8, celebrated the 20th anniversary of Metallica’s groundbreaking S&M concerts and album recorded with the SF symphony orchestra. The recording features several tracks from the original ’99 S&M release as well as symphonic versions of new songs released since then.
For tickets, visit www.edencinemas.com.mt.