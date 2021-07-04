Harry Kane believes England’s greater experience at major tournaments is paying off after scoring twice in a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate’s side also reached the last four of the World Cup in 2018, where they lost 2-1 to Croatia.

However, Kane pointed to the success of English sides in top-level European club competition in the past three years as a reason they can end a 55-year wait to win a major tournament ahead of a last-four clash with Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

“We’ve been playing for our clubs in the biggest of games. Champions League finals, Premier League title races. The job isn’t done yet but we’re on the right track,” said Kane.

