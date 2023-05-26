Set in a serene location in Naxxar, Simblija Care Home is the perfect place that combines compassionate care, delicious dining, state-of-the-art facilities, and a vibrant activities calendar to ensure their residents' utmost well-being and enjoyment.

At the heart of Simblija lies their care teams’ dedication to providing a high level of care that surpasses expectations. Trained and compassionate caregivers are always ready to offer personalised attention and support, ensuring every resident's physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Simblija takes pride in their ability to create a warm and nurturing environment, where residents are treated with respect and dignity.

With an in-house kitchen led by talented chefs, residents are treated to a gastronomic journey that delights the senses. Each meal is carefully prepared, considering dietary preferences and nutritional requirements, resulting in a menu that caters to diverse palates and dietary needs. From mouth-watering entrees to decadent desserts, residents can savour the finest flavours while enjoying the company of fellow residents in a cosy and inviting dining setting.

In addition to their outstanding care and exquisite dining, Simblija Care Home boasts state-of-the-art facilities that ensure residents' comfort and convenience. Every aspect of Simblija Care Home's architecture and amenities has been thoughtfully considered, from well-appointed private rooms to communal spaces designed for relaxation and socialising. The care home's commitment to creating an environment that fosters well-being is further exemplified by its beautiful gardens, providing residents with opportunities for peaceful strolls and moments of tranquillity.

Simblija recognises the importance of an engaging and vibrant lifestyle, and its activities calendar reflects this commitment. Regular outings and activities are organised to ensure residents have opportunities to explore the surrounding area and create lasting memories.

As summer arrives, Simblija has introduced an exclusive offer that combines exceptional care with enticing savings. For a limited time, individuals can take advantage of discounts on dependent respite and long-term care plans, enjoying up to 10 free days of compassionate care, culinary delights, and vibrant activities at Simblija. This offer is exclusively available during the summer months, spanning from June to August and allows families to secure their loved ones' care while enjoying the benefits of this outstanding facility. It is important to note that this offer is subject to availability, so early reservations are highly encouraged. Simblija Care Home ensures that the offer is applicable to dependent respite and care plans 2B to 3B, with a limited number of beds allocated for this promotion.

Simblija Care Home invites families to embrace this opportunity and provide their loved ones with an unforgettable experience filled with exceptional care, delightful dining, modern facilities, and a rich calendar of engaging activities.

To learn more about Simblija Care Home and explore the range of care plans available, click here or call on 2235 1000.