A performance of the Bolshoi Ballet’s Swan Lake will be screened tomorrow at 4pm at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema in Valletta.

The plot revolves around Prince Siegfried, who is summoned by his parents to choose a bride. However, he encounters a mysterious swan-woman by the lake, Odette, and is captivated by her. His vow of eternal love to her will have irreversible consequences.

PyotrIlyich Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece and beloved ballet will be performed in the classical canon, choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich.

Technically challenging and filled with emotion, with a stunning and world-famous corps de ballet in perfect unison, this legendary love story between Prince Siegfried and the dual personalities Odette/Odile, born at the Bolshoi Theatre, is considered a must-see.

There will be another screening on March 7 at 4pm. For bookings, visit www.kreattivita.org or call on 2122 3200.