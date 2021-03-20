After 14 editions of site-specific performances of Il-Mixja, its producers are this year presenting a virtual experience of the Passion of Christ.

The producers have teamed up with Three Wise Men Media and Blend Media to film a unique production, which will be screened on demand from the website www.ilmixja.com as from March 24.

The audience will be guided through the main stages of the passion of Jesus, leading to the crucifixion.

All funds raised will be donated to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation and the service users of Mount Carmel Hospital as in the past years.

The event is being held under the patronage of President George Vella. A crowdfunding campaign is also ongoing.

The filming was done in just three days and in accordance with the mitigation measures issued by the health authorities until the date of filming.

The cast includes a number of established actors, such as Alan Fenech, Anthony Ellul, Michelle Zerafa, Moira Muscat, Andy Catania, Carlos Farrugia, Renato Dimech, Matthew Balzan, Ivan De Battista, Aaron Fenech, Joseph Galea, Dominic Said, Marco Grech, Maryann Muscat, Karl Schembri, Simone De Battista, Chris Degiorgio and Shelby Aquilina, among others.

The screenplay is written by Alan Fenech who is also co-directing with Tony Parnis, while production is in hands of Michelle Zerafa and Alan Fenech.

Il-Mixja 2021: Esperjenza Virtwali is produced by Vermiglio Theatre Productions together with Blend Media and Three Wise Men Media, and in collaboration with Eden Cinemas and Legio X Fretensis.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the on- demand shows or to donate to the crowdfunding campaign in aid of the two charities, visit www.ilmixja.com or the official Facebook page Il-Mixja 2021.