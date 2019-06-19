On Friday and Saturday, Heritage Malta is organising guided tours of the temples of Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra to mark the summer solstice.

At sunrise on the first day of summer, the sun can be seen rising in particular alignment with these sites. Although it is not known for certain whether these orientations were intentional, they are so systematic that this is very probable.

In prehistoric agricultural societies, observation of the movement of the stars, the moon and the sun could have been related to the changing seasons and to the times of planting and harvesting crops.

Following this intriguing phenomenon, participants can enjoy a guided tour of the visitor centre, including the 4D show, and refreshments. Tickets from all Heritage Malta museum and sites, and online. For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org

The meeting point is at Ħaġar Qim Visitor Centre, on Friday and Saturday at 5.15am.