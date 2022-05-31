Veteran goalkeeper Justin Haber has returned to Hibernians for a second spell, the Paolites announced on their official website.

Haber, 40, was on the books of Sta Lucia during the 2021/2022 season where he played 14 games in all competitions including the FA Trophy semi-final against Valletta.

Hibernians were looking to replace Maltese goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona after the latter parted ways with the Paolites after three seasons.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.