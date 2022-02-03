If there is one role in the game of football that is in continuous evolution is that of the goalkeeper.

As the Beautiful Game continues to modernise itself, the role of a goalkeeper is not stuck between the sticks, but it is playing a crucial role in the way a team develops and imposes it playing style.

That is why former Maltese Premier League goalkeeper Matthew Towns is delighted to hold the first-ever goalkeeping camp organised by his own Premier Performance Goalkeeping group, sponsored by Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.