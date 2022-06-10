Bogdan Gavrila will start a fresh chapter as from next season after he parted ways with Sirens, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The 30-year-old right winger is at the back of solid season at Sirens with whom he played 25 games and scored eight goals in the process.

Gavrila contributed to Sirens’ salvation after scoring four goals in two games in the Play-Out – in a 2-2 draw against Sta Lucia and a 5-0 win over Sliema Wanderers.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.