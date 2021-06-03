Learning Works, a subsidiary of Vassallo Group, has just engaged a top UK football specialist, Richard Allen as its lead football consultant for their upcoming project – the Mediterranean College of Sport.

Richard Allen is currently the Director of Football at Loughborough University, the top-ranked number 1 university in the UK for sport-related academia.

For three years running it has also been named the world’s best university for sports-related subjects in the global QS higher education league table.

Back in 2014, Richard Allen was head-hunted by the English FA to occupy the position of Head of Talent Identification to scout young academy players who had the potential to play for England.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta