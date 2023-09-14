A court expert confirmed before a magistrate on Thursday that it was a dog that bit an off-duty police sergeant during a brawl following a minor traffic accident in Attard last month.

The sergeant and the driver of the other car had an altercation following the bumper-to-bumper collision and the sergeant had explained at a previous court sitting that he was bitten by a dog belonging to a passerby who had intervened to calm the situation.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo appointed a court expert to examine him to confirm whether the injuries were indeed the result of a dog bite and not caused by the brawl.

When presenting his report in court on Thursday, court expert Mario Scerri said the bite was clearly caused by a dog.

The accused, 31-year-old deliveryman Ngeanya Evise Fombeh, is pleading not guilty to injuring the sergeant. His lawyer argued that not only did his version of the incident differ from that by the officer, but that the injuries inflicted to the victim’s hand were caused by the dog and not by the accused.

In his testimony, Scerri said the victim suffered two bruises on the side of his chest, resulting from blunt trauma and compatible to blows or to impact when the officer fell to the ground. There were abrasions on the knee, also compatible to a fall. Those injuries were slight.

Other injuries on the dorsal aspect of the officer’s right hand and two lacerations on the palm, coupled with small abrasions were dog bites.

In light of that testimony, lawyer Franco Debono asked the prosecuting officer whether he would ask for a correction of the charges since no grievous injuries were caused by the accused.

“No,” replied Inspector Andrew Agius Bonello.

The defence asked the court to consider whether there was sufficient evidence for the accused to stand trial on indictment. In terms of current caselaw, if the court deemed there was sufficient evidence to support one charge, then that is taken as applying to all the charges, he pleaded.

He stressed that the senior medico-legal expert had just unequivocally stated that the first charge, related to the grievous injuries could never be proved. Yet if the court were to follow local jurisprudence, it would have to conclude that there was sufficient prima facie evidence in respect of all charges.

“Is this caselaw just? Is it fair?”, argued Debono, saying it was a“very anomalous” situation.

Magistrate Farrugia Frendo minuted that in light of all testimonies and documents to date, it resulted that the victim had suffered slight injuries in the alleged altercation with the accused.

During the proceedings the court did invite the prosecution to reduce the charge of grievous injury to that of slight injury, went on the magistrate.

But given the current line of caselaw, the court had to issue the relative decree, thus stating that there was enough prima facie evidence for the accused to stand trial on indictment.

Debono informed the court that they would be filing constitutional proceedings “to review the manifestly unjust situation created by caselaw.”

The case continues.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb was also defence counsel.