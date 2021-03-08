A panel of 20 experts began a debate on Monday into the cause of Argentine football icon Diego Maradona’s death to determine if there was negligence on the part of health care professionals.

Maradona, who was 60, died of a heart attack on November 25, just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.

Investigators are looking into the health treatment he received prior to his death to determine whether or not to bring a case of wrongful death, a conviction for which would result in a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.