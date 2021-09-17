It's not uncommon for casino players to seek out any means to improve their odds. In the case of roulette, this is no different. Several tips and strategies can work on a roulette table when you're playing in a brick-and-mortar casino, but what about online roulette?

We look at some of the most prominent tips and strategies and how they could affect your online gameplay.

Tips to improve your roulette game

Roulette is one of the most accessible table games at casinos – the ease with which new players can learn how to play roulette makes it increasingly popular. But there are also many potential pitfalls that new players can avoid if they follow these fundamental tips.

Play European roulette. If given a choice between American and European roulette, always opt for the latter. European roulette offers players better odds as it eliminates the infamous 00 that you'll find in the American variant. European Roulette thus provides you with a better chance of hitting odds, evens, or a particular colour. The house edge on European roulette is only 2.7 per cent versus 5.3 per cent on American roulette.

If given a choice between American and European roulette, always opt for the latter. European roulette offers players better odds as it eliminates the infamous 00 that you'll find in the American variant. European Roulette thus provides you with a better chance of hitting odds, evens, or a particular colour. The house edge on European roulette is only 2.7 per cent versus 5.3 per cent on American roulette. Play outside bets. Outside bets have higher odds of winning, but it naturally comes at a cost as the payouts are significantly lower. Outside bets include betting red, black, even, odd, 1 to 18, or 19 to 36 and offer you close to a 50/50 chance of winning. This tip is an excellent way for novices to make the most of their bankroll on bets with odds of 1:1.

Outside bets have higher odds of winning, but it naturally comes at a cost as the payouts are significantly lower. Outside bets include betting red, black, even, odd, 1 to 18, or 19 to 36 and offer you close to a 50/50 chance of winning. This tip is an excellent way for novices to make the most of their bankroll on bets with odds of 1:1. Play inside bets for better odds. Inside bets allow players to pick several numbers that are located close to each other on the board. Players can utilize combination bets such as split, corner, or street bets to get dramatically improved odds.

Inside bets allow players to pick several numbers that are located close to each other on the board. Players can utilize combination bets such as split, corner, or street bets to get dramatically improved odds. Play online roulette at reputable online casinos. Now, this may seem quite obvious, but it's imperative that you play at a casino that offers reasonable odds and that guarantees that you're going to be receiving your winnings.

Now, this may seem quite obvious, but it's imperative that you play at a casino that offers reasonable odds and that guarantees that you're going to be receiving your winnings. Claim that bonus. Welcome bonuses allow players to get significantly more gameplay out of their deposit. Claiming a match bonus is ideal for roulette players to try out several variants before settling down to play with their own real money.

Popular roulette strategies

Compared to other table games such as blackjack and poker, roulette does not require any skill as it relies solely on luck. In the end, a roulette strategy does little more than assist players in taking an intelligent approach to their bankroll.

The most popular roulette strategies are the following.

Bankroll management

Whether you're playing a table game or an online slot, it's crucial to incorporate one of the very best gambling and betting strategies into your gameplay. Not only does a bankroll strategy prolong your gameplay, but it keeps you disciplined and avoids the need to chase any losses you may incur. Bankroll management only exposes a set percentage of a player's budget to risk.

Martingale Strategy

The Martingale Strategy's basic premise is that a player should bet more after every loss. The strategy comes into effect as soon as the player loses their first round. From here, the player should double their stake after each loss until they win a game. A winning bet will be of such magnitude that it will cover all of the losses, plus the player will also win an amount equal to their original bet's stake.

For example, a player places a $10 wager and loses. The next bet should be worth $20, but the layer loses again. The player is now down by $30. The next round requires the previous stake to be doubled, resulting in a $40 bet that wins. The player wins back $40 and would be up by $10, which is the initial bet's stake.

Bear in mind that this is a high-risk strategy that requires a large bankroll and could lead to significant losses if the winner encounters a losing streak. This strategy is best for even-money outside bets: 1-18, 19-36, red, black, even, and odd.

Reverse Martingale Strategy

This strategy flips the Martingale Strategy on its head. Instead of doubling your bet after each loss, the Reverse Martingale advises you to double the stake after each win. The player should start with the lowest possible wager on one of the even bets.

The player keeps on betting this amount up until they win; following the win, the stake doubles. If the player loses after a win, they restart the strategy by betting the smallest wager again. This strategy ensures that your losses aren't that much and consecutive wins add up quickly.

Thanks to its simplicity and low risk, the Reverse Martingale is ideal for roulette novices. However, one should weigh the pros upon the cons. This particular strategy allows a singular loss during a lucky streak to wipe away all profits. A player should stop while the going's good; otherwise, their bankroll may lead to a detrimental loss.

Striking it lucky with roulette

Naturally, there are strategies that we did not touch on, such as the D'Alembert Strategy and Labouchere strategies. Ultimately gambling strategies are of little consequence to a game of roulette. Luck plays a predominant role in roulette gameplay. Although, players may be able to tip odds in their favour by following basic bankroll management principles and tactical awareness to strike it lucky at the age-old game of roulette.

About the author: Hein Sondag

Hein Sondag has worked in the online casino and sports betting industries for over a decade. A wild man at heart with a passion for writing about what matters most about betting – turning a profit while enjoying the gameplay. He’s an avid fan of horse racing, baccarat, and the slots industry’s latest developments. When he’s not keeping tabs on the latest online casino developments and writing for OnlineUnitedStatesCasinos.com, he’s cycling, hiking, and swimming with sharks.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.