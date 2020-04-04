Betting in face of COVID-19, an online conference dedicated to crisis management of the European betting business during the pandemic, will take place on April 17.

Top experts of the industry will share their experience and the most successful cases of fighting crisis on the global market. The event programme is still in development, but the first three speakers of Betting in face of COVID-19 Europe are on board.

Founder of Brand Architects Harry Lang will make a presentation ‘Online betting during the pandemic: current market state, alternative betting lines and further development’. Lang has provided his marketing services for such gambling brands as Pinnacle, bwin, Genting Bet, Party Casino, bwin Casino, WMS Jackpot Party, Pinnacle Casino, Grosvenor Casino, Genting Casino, Absolute Poker, Party Poker, Foxy Bingo, Mecca Bingo, Cheeky Bingo, Pinnacle eSports, CS:GO Empire and Puntt.gg.

Integrity commissioner at Esports Integrity Coalition (ESIC) Ian Smith is on board with a presentation titled ‘Esports as a life saver for betting’. The speaker is a British lawyer with more than 20 years of experience in traditional sports who has been a legal director at the Professional Cricketers’ Association, headed the Federation of International Cricketers Associations and was a member of the Anti-doping committee in the UK.

Assistant manager (gaming industries) at KPMG Malta Valentina Franch will give her advice on ‘Fighting crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic: Experience of top betting providers’. Franch is a lawyer with seven years of experience who has been working at KPMG Malta since 2019. KPMG helps clients in wide array of areas, including professional tax and consulting services and audit.

The event is being organised by Smile-Expo international, a company that has organised many offline gambling events in the Czech Republic, Latvia, Switzerland, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Armenia.

Learn more about the programme and speakers of the online conference at the official website onlinebettingconf.com.