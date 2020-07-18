Motorists with a vehicle licence which expired during the coronavirus-forced shutdown period have been given an additional month to sort out their VRT and get their licence in order.

Transport Malta said that a grace period for such vehicles had been extended from the end of July to the end of August.

VRT stations were shut down by the Superintendent of Public Health in March, as part of COVID-19 containment measures. Stations were reopened on May 4.

At the time, Transport Malta had extended the renewal deadline for vehicles with licences which expired after March to the end of July. Motorists with such vehicles must still have valid insurance cover to use their vehicles.

But that extension has proven inadequate, with VRT stations reportedly struggling to catch up with the backlog that built up during the shutdown period.