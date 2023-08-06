Ex-PL deputy leader Joe Brincat has called on prime minister Robert Abela to put himself to a confidence vote among party members.

Writing in the Labour-leaning It-Torca, Brincat cautions that it would be unwise to turn next year’s European Parliament elections into a referendum on Abela.

Brincat couches his calls for a confidence vote as a way to put paid to the “lies” Abela has faced about him.

The vote would also give Abela the opportunity to campaign and explain himself to party members, Brincat writes.

The article by former PL deputy leader Joe Brincat.

“After this, let the members vote and show what they think”.

Drawing a historical parallel, Brincat says ex-Labour leader Dom Mintoff had briefly resigned in 1957, only to strengthen his position.

Brincat added that even while in Opposition, Mintoff had tackled rumblings that he should resign his leadership post by holding a public meeting in order to “feel the pulse of Labourites” about his future.

“In those days, it was the general council that appointed the leader. Today, it is the party members who have this power,” Brincat says.

In the article, Brincat touches on recent surveys, which have shown a decline in Abela’s and Labour’s popularity.

He says these surveys had led to further “attacks” on Abela, including personal attacks about his “private” work as a lawyer.

Brincat concludes his article by saying that the Labour Party, contrary to the Nationalists, has a long history of loyalty towards its leaders.

He argues that a confidence vote can serve as confirmation that Abela’s leadership evokes enthusiasm among party members.

A confidence vote would put recent surveys to bed, as it would be based on actual votes, he says.