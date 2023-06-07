As adults we are constantly exposed to tragic news items on the media. In the past few months, we heard of various international natural disasters, as well as local murders and accidents, all of which might affect people negatively.

Children are as exposed to these tragedies as adults. Each will react differently to these incidents depending on their developmental status and characteristics.

Children are today exposed to various sources of information such as talking to friends at school, seeing reels on Instagram or watching videos on TikTok. It is, therefore, important that after a tragedy occurs, parents keep an eye out for their children’s behaviour.

It is understandable that parents might want to protect their children from such horrible topics. However, ignoring such topics might leave children feeling frightened and lost, which might affect their well-being.

Signs that children might be negatively impacted include:

▪ Physical complaints: children feeling more tired than usual, having headaches or stomach pains;

▪ Change in sleep patterns: difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, as well as suffering from nightmares and struggling to get up;

▪ Emotional and behavioural changes: children might be more irritable, clingier than usual or regress socially. They might also experience anxiety, sadness or fear.

Some children (just like some adults) might fear that the tragedies they see on the news or on social media will happen to them. Therefore, if they see an earthquake in Turkey and Syria, they might fear this will happen in Malta. If they see a woman being killed by a car, they might worry this will happen to them or someone they love.

While children’s reactions reflect their developmental status, some of their responses might be parallel to parents’ reactions. Children tend to take cues from their parents about fear and safety. If parents tend to be over-worried or irritable, this might lead to the children feeling unsafe. It is okay if parents feel anxious and scared, as these are natural responses to difficult situations. But it is advisable that parents don’t share such anxieties with young children.

Parents do not need to have all the answers. Some children might ask questions which one would not have the response to. Parents can think things through together. Children do not need someone with all the answers, they need emotional support and empathy.

It is understandable that caregivers might struggle to deal with their children’s feelings about these tragedies. However, it is crucial that they help them process and make sense of the information they have. Parents or guardians are the people who know their children best, so it is important to analyse the child’s character and see what is best for them.

Karen Decelis is a warranted counsellor.

