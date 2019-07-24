World Day Against Trafficking in Persons was marked on July 30. Human trafficking is a crime that exploits women, children and men for various purposes, including forced labour and sex.

Since 2003 the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has collected information about 225,000 victims of trafficking worldwide. If a victim is forced to do things they do not want to do and another person is profiting financially, this is technically defined as Trafficking in Persons.

Malta is not immune from this crime. The CEO of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, Alfred Griscti, told a seminar marking World Day that forced labour has become the most prevalent form of modern ‘slavery’ in Malta. While at the start of the millennium, it was mostly East European females that were victims, with prostitution the reason, today there has been a shift to ‘labour exploitation’.

Last year, the foundation gave assistance to 48 victims of human trafficking, nearly two-thirds of whom were female. Most were from the Ukraine and the Philippines with the remainder from as far afield as Mauritius, Nepal, Moldova, Pakistan and Romania.

The seminar heard harrowing tales of the way trafficking victims were treated, exploited and sometimes even punished by their traffickers. Many victims borrowed sums of money to get to Malta, where they had been promised specific work and wages, only to discover on arrival that conditions fell well short of the commitments made. The money owed to them was used to keep them effectively ‘enslaved’.

A senior manager at Identity Malta, Ryan Spagnol, told the seminar that the trend in forced labour could be a reflection of the growing foreign workforce. Almost 60 per cent of local companies employed one or more foreign workers. A number of industries that required dangerous, low-skilled work were more likely to resort to trafficking. Migrants originating from countries with a lower standard of living were more vulnerable to exploitation.

Identity Malta is planning to launch a campaign to inform foreign workers of their rights. Among the anti-human trafficking measures planned were better engagement with prospective workers in the country of origin and the introduction of an electronic fingerprint system in the collection of documents.

But more needs to be done. Different forms of exploitation are widely visible in Malta. According to Assistant Police Commissioner Dennis Theuma, the construction industry, domestic servitude and other forms of sexual and labour exploitation, debt bondage and deception are common features of the Maltese labour scene. He suggested that comprehensive regulation of temping agencies, better regulation of massage parlours and gentlemen’s clubs were needed.

Lara Dimitrijevic, director of the Women’s Rights Foundation, proposed that labour officers should be introduced to monitor vulnerable sectors like the cleaning, construction and caring industries, where exploitation is rife.

There is clearly a greater need for coordinated government action to deal with this unsavoury phenomenon. Those driven by greed who exploit forced labour are as guilty of wrongdoing as those who bring them to Malta under false pretences.

There is a corporate responsibility to which many Maltese leaders of industry and employers are clearly not adhering. A drive for better regulation and police action to apprehend those guilty of Trafficking in Persons is essential.