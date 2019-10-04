Heritage Malta is inviting the public to visit Għar Dalam in Birżebbuġa and participate in activities focusing on various aspects of the Maltese environment on Sunday.

The full-day event will also see the involvement of various environmental NGOs and government entities.

During EkoDalam visitors have the opportunity to share the latest information about environmental issues and take part in educational and awareness activities organised by the participating organisations.

Heritage Malta is currently undertaking a project to make Għar Dalam more eco-friendly and sustainable. Energy and water consumption have been reduced and the necessary actions have been undertaken to reduce, reuse and recycle all waste.

The natural surroundings are also being improved. Non-indigenous vegetation has been replaced by native trees, shrubs and other plants from local sources. Wied Dalam, the ecologically important valley that thousands of years ago led to the formation of the cave is also being restored in collaboration with Ambjent Malta.

The habitat restoration is bringing about an increase in fauna and flora including birds, reptiles, mammals and insects which had not been recorded within the site for several years.

Besides its palaeontological and archaeological importance, the prehistoric site of Għar Dalam in Birżebbuġa is also a Natura 2000 protected area.

Għar Dalam will be open to the public between 9am and 5pm, with the last admission at 4.30pm. A food bar with in-house catering will be available. Heritage Malta members and Heritage Malta Passport holders together with accompanying two adults as well as Heritage Malta Seniors Passport holders together with two youths will be able to visit free of charge. Other visitors will be granted a reduced admission fee of €2. For more information visit www.heritagemalta.org.