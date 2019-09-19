Charlie Paul’s 2019 documentary Prophecy will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

This is a rare, intimate exploration of Peter Howson’s monumental oil painting Prophecy and the first major film to reveal the motive and techniques behind each stroke of paint created by the artist, plunging the audience into the artist’s obsessive mind.

Working from his imagination, Howson, a darkly comic Glaswegian painter, drew inspiration from world unrest, religious beliefs and mythology utilising the techniques of his heroes – Goya, Da Vinci and El Greco.

The film helps us to discover the intentions and difficulties that pushed Howson to create this ambitious, masterful and detailed painting. It follows every moment of the painting’s creation starting from the blank canvas until it was sold in New York.

The director employed state-of-the art motion control rigs to depict the artist at work, creating a visually-stunning documentary portrait illuminating the apocalyptic world of Howson’s Prophecy.

Charlie Paul’s 2019 documentary Prophecy will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, on Tuesday at 7.30pm. There will be another screening on Sunday at 8.30pm. To view a trailer and for tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/prophecy.