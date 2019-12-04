An exhibition, entitled The Kolaz – Ktiro Collection/Buildings in Time, celebrates historical context and appreciation, cultural awareness and contemporary innovation.

Presenting a global expression of solidarity, unity, diversity and culture, the exhibition shows works which portray the continual exploration of globalisation, religion and creativity.

The exhibition, which runs until January 5, is open today, tomorrow and on Friday between 9am and 9pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 9pm at Space B, Spazju Kreattiv. On Monday, December 9, it is open from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.