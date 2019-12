An exhibition, entitled The Kolaz – Ktiro Collection/Buildings in Time, celebrates historical context and appreciation, cultural awareness and contemporary innovation.

Presenting a global expression of solidarity, unity, diversity and culture, the exhibition shows works which portray the continual exploration of globalisation, religion and creativity.

The exhibition runs at Space B, Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier until January 5. Entrance is free. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.