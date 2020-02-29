An exhibition of works by artists Isaac Warrington and Alessio Cuschieri is on display at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Titled Agħti Kbir Alla, the exhibition features innovative installation work, experimental prints and drawings which explore Maltese identity through typical local cultural idiosyncrasies and discloses spiritual, psychological and social aspects rooted in the local scene.

The exhibition is curated by Roderick Camilleri and is supported by Arts Council Malta.

The exhibition, certified 12, opened yesterday and runs until April 12 at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta. It will include an Art Additives event on March 18 at 7pm. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.