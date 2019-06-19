A trip to New York City is always alluring. Now it is getting even easier for Emirates passengers who will fly from Malta International Airport to JFK International Airport. For a period of three months, the perfect connection between Malta, Italy and New York offers passengers leaving from Malta a unique opportunity of both visiting the Big Apple and experiencing the Emirates A380 service.

From July 27 to October 25, travellers departing from Malta can arrive in New York, taking advantage of Air Malta’s convenient flights and connections via Malpensa Airport and live a unique experience of travelling with an A380 when flying to JFK International Airport with Emirates.

Prices start from €568 for Economy Class, €2,208 for Business Class and €4,898 for First Class.

Once the flight to New York lands, travellers may stroll around Downtown, the centre of world finance on Wall Street and Ground Zero, or venture amid the commerce and creative chaos of Times Square in Midtown. In Brooklyn, visitors will find everything from the best new bands to the coolest new restaurants.

Moreover, the green spaces of Central Park and the posh homes of the Upper West Side will make Maltese travellers to feel like they are starring in a movie – it is no wonder that legendary directors found inspiration here.

Flight time to New York City is as pleasant as the destination itself. From private suites and shower spas in First Class to flat-bed seats in Business Class to extra room and custom lightning in Economy Class, and inflight Wi-Fi throughout the aircraft, the A380 offers a memorable experience to its passengers. With a weight of more than 500 tonnes and a body craft which is as long as two blue whales and as tall as five giraffes, the A380 provides pretty much everything the Maltese passengers could ask.

While on board, passengers can take a shower at 40,000 feet and rejuvenate by using an exclusive selection of Bulgari toiletries and signature Timeless Spa products. Emirates Wi-Fi services allows passengers to browse social media or replying to e-mails during your flight.

Emirates passengers across all classes can enjoy the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system with 4,000 channels of the latest movies, music and programmes. Customers can also enjoy complimentary beverages and regionally inspired meals, as well as the warm hospitality of the airline’s multi-cultural cabin crew.